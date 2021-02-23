TOLEDO — Roger Wayne Young, 65, of Toledo, IL passed away at 4:05 PM, Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the funeral home Friday evening. Burial will be in the Toledo Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and mask will be required while attending services.
Roger owned Young Used Cars in Mattoon for over 50 years. Throughout the years he was a generous contributor to the Cornbelt Shrine Auctions. He loved his grandkids, fishing, and vacationing.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Children Hospital or the Cornbelt Shrine Club. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.