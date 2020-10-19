Ronald Bean

MATTOON — Ron Bean, age 74, of Mattoon, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the funeral home.

Ron was born on April 16, 1946 in Mattoon the son of the late Howard and Evon (Dallas) Bean of Neoga, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Pricilla Louise Bean of Mattoon.

Ron is survived by three children: daughter, Pamela Bean (Katherine Bennett) of Mattoon, IL, Laurie Fugate (Dave Fugate) of Mattoon, IL and son, Todd Bean (Bobbie Bean) of Gays, IL; three granddaughters: Kasey Bean of Gays, IL, Karlie Bean of Gays, IL and Emma Bennett of Mattoon, IL; two grandsons: Alonzo and Stephen Bennett of Mattoon, IL; and four great-grandchildren: Nakarri, Aleenah, Raidyn and Layla; three siblings: brother, Don Dallas (Bev Dallas) of Mattoon, IL, sister, Edna Walters of Mattoon, IL, sister, Janice White of Mattoon, IL; and his loving partner Rosemary Nenninger of Mattoon, IL.