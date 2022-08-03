Dec. 26, 1947 - July 27, 2022
NEOGA — Ronald E. Baker, 74, of Neoga, IL passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at HSHS St. John's Hospital Springfield, IL.
Ronald was born December 26, 1947, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Charles E. and Mary Edith (Latch) Baker. He was a 1965 graduate of Neoga High School. Ronald married Cynthia Woolery on June 19, 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Baker of Neoga, IL; sons: Ron Baker, Jr. (Pam) of Mattoon, IL, and Collin Baker (Maggie) of Effingham, IL; daughter, Brooke Verdeyen (Brad) of Strasburg, IL; brother, Earl Baker of Arcola, IL; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Neoga Municipal Building. Memorials may be given to Gaskill Chapel United Methodist Church and Cumberland County Animal Control.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and bothers: Donald and Duane Baker.
