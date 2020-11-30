Ronald Eugene Hayes Sr.

A man of few words, Ronald made each one count and made sure what he said was worth the listener's time. Born February 23, 1941 in Ashmore, IL the son of Bertha Chrysler (Matheny) Hayes and Allen Faye Hayes; brother to Charles, Darrell, Richard, Barbara, Russell, Sharon, Rex, Henry, Jerry, and Larry; husband to Dolores Oralia Cardona (Valdespino) Hayes; father to Ron, Jeannie, Roger, Elizabeth, and Kathy; grandfather to Staci, Andrea, Alexis, Samantha, Austin, Holden, Mike, Jr., Ellis, Levi, April, and Johnny; great-grandfather to Cayden, Jordan, Chloe, Ollie Moon, Dylan, Emiah, Gunner, Tinleigh, Mikyiah, Adeline, and William. "Pops" and "Dad" to so many who loved, respected, and appreciated him as if they were his own.

Most at home in the woods, trekking up and down hills and hollers, hunting mushrooms and ginseng; on a river bank waiting for a monster catfish to put up a good scuff; driving on deserted country roads, looking to get lost listening to Willie's Roadhouse on the radio, reminiscing about the first time he heard that old country tune; sitting in his recliner reading Louis L'Amour or some other western; planting thousands of gorgeous flowers; feeding the birds who flocked to him; and playing twenty thousand, pitch, penny-ante, dominoes, or any other game. Ronald loved his family dearly and tried to share the best and most beautiful parts of the world he knew with each one of them.