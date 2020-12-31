EDWARDSVILLE — Ronald Eugene Redd, 72, of Edwardsville, Illinois, peacefully passed away on December 29, 2020, after a long and difficult battle with leukemia.

Ron was born on April 1, 1948 to Doris (Smith) and Byron Redd in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. After Ron graduated from Charleston High School in 1966, he joined the United States Navy. He worked as an electronics technician up and down the east coast for six years. His experience in the Navy gave him the background necessary to have a successful career in electronics at LTV, McDonnell Douglas, and Boeing. He was valued for his ability to trouble shoot difficult problems that stumped even the best college graduates. Ron enjoyed his job and the people he worked with, making his years before retirement very satisfying.

In 1968, he met Joyce Hance while she was at Eastern Illinois University. Ron and Joyce had a whirlwind engagement and married December 21, 1968. They went on to have three children: Ryan, Rebecca and John. Ron and Joyce recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary; A testament to lasting love.