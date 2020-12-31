EDWARDSVILLE — Ronald Eugene Redd, 72, of Edwardsville, Illinois, peacefully passed away on December 29, 2020, after a long and difficult battle with leukemia.
Ron was born on April 1, 1948 to Doris (Smith) and Byron Redd in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. After Ron graduated from Charleston High School in 1966, he joined the United States Navy. He worked as an electronics technician up and down the east coast for six years. His experience in the Navy gave him the background necessary to have a successful career in electronics at LTV, McDonnell Douglas, and Boeing. He was valued for his ability to trouble shoot difficult problems that stumped even the best college graduates. Ron enjoyed his job and the people he worked with, making his years before retirement very satisfying.
In 1968, he met Joyce Hance while she was at Eastern Illinois University. Ron and Joyce had a whirlwind engagement and married December 21, 1968. They went on to have three children: Ryan, Rebecca and John. Ron and Joyce recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary; A testament to lasting love.
Ron retired from Boeing in 2009. While retired, Ron had time to pursue his hobbies. He made guitars, wooden crosses for a local hospital, traveled and rode motorcycles. He was a member of First Baptist Church Maryville and ran sound for our church services there. Recently, Ron and Joyce renovated their dream home on their farm, and enjoyed five years of farm life.
Ron is survived by his mother, Doris S. Redd; his sisters: Cheryl Hamilton and Brandy Redd Thomas; his wife Joyce; children: Ryan (Kimberly), Rebecca (Brian) Foutch, and John (Michelle). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Samuel and Ava Redd, Madeline, Kenneth and Eleanor Foutch, and Carver, Nathan and Clark Redd. Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to David and Karen Eubank at Free the Oppressed PO Box 912938, Denver CO, 80291-2938 or BJC Bone Marrow Transplant Center givingbarnesjewish@bjc.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.