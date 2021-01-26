MATTOON — Ronald G. Sturm 77, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Mattoon Rehabilitation And Healthcare in Mattoon, Illinois. Ronald was born January 15, 1944 in Mattoon, the son of Dalton and Martha (Krone) Sturm. He married Bonnie Daniels April 1, 1967 in Lillyville, Illinois.

Mr. Sturm worked in sales for the Nestle Corporation and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon. He served in the National Guard from 1965 to 1972. He also was a founding member of the Neoga Knights of Columbus in Neoga.

Ronald is survived by his wife of over fifty three years, Bonnie Sturm; daughters: Lisa Beesley (Thomas) of Farina and Angela Pulliam (Jeff) of Mattoon; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Marilyn Biggs of Lincoln, Nebraska; and faithful dog companion, Robbie. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Johnathon.

Memorials are suggested to the Coles County Humane Society.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, Illinois. Due to the COVID pandemic the family requests social distancing and masks be used.

Online condolences may be expressed at swengel-odell.com.