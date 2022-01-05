SULLIVAN — Ronald Gene Edwards, 80, of Sullivan, passed away 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Ronald was born on March 5, 1941, in Windsor; son of Ralph Lloyd and Barbara Beatrice (Rose) Edwards. He served in the United States Army Reserves. Ronald was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rantoul. He was a graduate of Windsor High School. Ronald believed that argumentation is an art that is acquired by few.
He is survived by his son, Aaron Martin (Michelle) Edwards II of Fremont, CA; daughter, Amanda Jean (Scott) Christensen of Salem, OR; brother, Roger L. (Patrice) Edwards of Sullivan; sister, Liane Hickman of East Wenatchee, WA. He is also survived by three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Jerry and Bob.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
