NEOGA — Ronald L. "Ron" Livingston, 81, of rural Neoga, IL, passed away at 9:21 a.m., November 2, 2021, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL.

He was born May 7, 1940 in Hoopeston, IL, the son of Burt and Ruby (Powers) Livingston. Ron proudly served In the United States Marines. He married Joy Hartman June 4, 1967, in Champaign, IL. Mr. Livingston worked and retired from working in the Service and Parts, at Blaw-Knox in Mattoon, IL. He was a member of the Coles County Corvette Club, and the Meadowview Golf Course. Ron loved playing golf, and showing his Corvette at car shows, where he won several first place trophies, and being with family and friends.

Mr. Livingston leaves his wife of fifty four years, Joy Livingston of Neoga, IL; one son, Deven Stephens of Mattoon, IL; brothers: Dale Livingston of Hoopeston, IL, and Ron Holt of Florida; sisters: Mary Jo Krocker of Illinois, Norma Lewendowski of Florida, Patty Holt of Florida, and Rosie Holt of Washington; nephews: Bruce Livingston, and family of Ohio, and Bryan Livingston, and family of Iowa; several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joey Krocker; sisters: Glenna Carol Krocker and Janet Holt.

Memorials may be made to the Children's Ministries, at Grace United Methodist Church in Neoga, IL.

A Celebration of Ron's life, will be held Friday November 5, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time, also at the funeral home. Military Services will be conducted by the Neoga American Legion following the services at the funeral home.

