CHICAGO - Ronald L. Wolf was born in Chicago to Samuel and Gussie Gorwitz Wolf on Oct. 4, 1927. His parents, his brother, Burt Wolf, and his son, Larry Wolf, preceded him in death. Ronald's wife of 69 years, Ruth, resides at Gulf Coast Village in Cape Coral, FL, and his daughter, Janis Wolf and her husband, Dennis Stevens, also live in Florida. His granddaughter, Natalie Jo Wright and great grandson, Oscar Floeter, live in Stoughton, Wisconsin.
Ronald, his brother Burt, and their father, Sam, owned and operated Wolf Furniture in Mattoon, Illinois. After his family and the family business, Ronald's love of Bridge after becoming a Life Master at the age of 25 provided him with a full and wonderful life.
He was interred at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, IL at a private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mattoon Jewish Community Center, 2200 Western Ave, Mattoon IL 61938.
