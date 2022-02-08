MATTOON — Ronald M. Bowen, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon, IL, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Mr. Bowen had a brief illness with cancer.

Per Mr. Bowen's wishes, there will be no funeral. Visitation will be at Schilling Funeral Home from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Graveside services will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, 1105 S Morris Ave., Bloomington, IL, 61701; longtime friends: Dave and Linda Schilling will be speaking. A private Celebration of Life will be held after the burial at his son's home in Bloomington.

Ron was born November 25, 1939, the son of Willis and Erma (Garner) Bowen. He married Thelma June Scott on January 1, 1966. They shared over 56-years together.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma, and three children: Philip E. Bowen, Mattoon, IL, Brian R. Bowen (Evgeniya), Bloomington, IL, and Lori D. Brewer (Curt), Forsyth, IL; grandchildren: Hayley Creath, Lindsay Creath, Grace Bowen, Ava Bowen, Kate Bowen, William Bowen, and James Bowen.

Ron attended grade school in Cooksville, IL, and was a 1958 graduate of Octavia High School, Colfax, IL. He attended Eureka College, Illinois State University, and Dallas Institute of Electronics where he became a licensed Broadcast Communications Engineer. He had been a news announcer at WJBC and WIOK Radio in Bloomington, IL, and was employed in advertising sales for 12-years at WLBH Radio in Mattoon, IL. He was also a Corporate Pilot for 22-years for Howell Asphalt, Mattoon, IL. In 1978, he and his wife established and operated Bloomington Carpets in Bloomington, IL, until his retirement in 2014. Ron earned his Pilot License at age 18 and had over 5000 hours of flying time, held commercial/instrument/multi-engine/ATR pilot rating.

He had an interest in aviation his entire life and also enjoyed computers, accounting, landscaping, outdoor cooking and was devoted to his family and business. Those who knew Ron could tell he was at his peak of happiness when he was able to spend time with his grandchildren and with his wife at their beachside home in New Smyrna Beach, FL.

