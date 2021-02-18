CHARLESTON — Ronald Paul Cooley, age 94 of Charleston, Illinois, entered his heavenly home on Monday, February 15, 2021. A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later time with inurnment in Mound Cemetery, Charleston. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charleston or to the American Heart Association. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Ron, born October 6, 1926 in Charleston, Illinois, was a son of the late George Hubert and Minnie M (Ringo) Cooley. He was a graduate of Charleston High School and proudly and honorably served his country with the United States Navy during World War II. As a seaman who served aboard the USS Vinton, Ron enjoyed organizing and attending reunions of his fellow shipmates. His marriage on May 1, 1947 to the love of his life, Jo Ann Queary, marked the beginning of a love story that would continue for the next 72 years. Ron was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife Jo, on August 2, 2019. He was also preceded in death by four brothers: Lavern, Gene, Cy, and Bob Cooley as well as a sister, Ethel Cobble. Surviving family members include his sons: Randy Cooley of Rio Rico, Arizona and Jeff Cooley (Joyce) of Charleston, Illinois; two grandchildren: Nate Simpson (Kelli) of Lerna, Illinois and Kelly Davis (Todd) of Danville, Indiana; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and their families. Ron was also blessed with many friends including Rick and Sharron Waltrip who were near and dear to his heart.