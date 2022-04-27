June 15, 1949 - April 20, 2022

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Ronald Ray Landreth, 72, of Fort Collins, CO, passed away on April 20, 2022.

Known to many as Hobie. Ron was born in Mattoon, IL, on June 15, 1949, to Wayne and Dorothy (McDowell) Landreth. He graduated from Mattoon High School in 1967. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in 1971, and he graduated with a PhD in environmental chemistry from Penn State University in 1975.

Ron is survived by Laura (Hagerman), his wife of 50-years. They lived together all over country, including Crown Point, IN; Mantua, OH; Baton Rouge, LA; and Fort Collins. He is also survived by his daughter, Paige Landreth and her husband, Sean McCaffrey, and their kids: Cade and Rowan; son, Matt and his wife, Megan Landreth, and their kids: Jack, Luke, and Craig; daughter, Brittany and her husband, Josh Goff, and their son, Henry; brother, Dan Easter; and his beloved dog, Amelia.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Dorothy Landreth.

Ron was devoted to his family and was a loving grandfather. He was deeply patriotic. He loved baseball, especially his St. Louis Cardinals. He impacted the world as a scientist - he holds several patents from his work in removing mercury from the air and water. He was very spiritual and loved the many great friends from the churches he and Laura attended, most recently the Heart of the Rockies Christian Church. And he was especially fond of his uncle, Don McDowell, and the McDowell family of Mattoon.

A memorial service will be held this summer at Heart of the Rockies Christian Church at 6501 Brittany Street, Fort Collins, CO, 80525. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with his family.