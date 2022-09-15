Sept. 19, 1944 - Sept. 12, 2022

CHARLESTON — Ronald Theodore Wohlstein, 77, of rural Charleston, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at SBLHC, from injuries sustained in a fall.

Ronald was born September 19, 1944, at Schenectady, NY, son of Frederick F. Wohlstein II and Ellen (Sheward) Wohlstein. He first married Vonice Hanson in June of 1966. She passed away in 1995. He later married Donna Marie Ferguson in July of 2003; she survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Ronalee Wohlstein and spouse Jerry Hayes of Charleston. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Frederick Wohlstein III.

Ronald was a Professor. He retired from EIU. He was a long-time member and Past Chairman of EIU Council on Academic Affairs. Ron was a very generous and giving man, with his resources, time, and talents. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Ron had been Past President of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Mattoon, and had been active with the Charleston Food Pantry, the Coalition for People in Need, Habitat for Humanity, and in earlier years he had been a member and Past President of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Ron had also been a member of the Coles County Sheriff's Department Merit Commission, part of this position was interviewing candidates for employment.

At Ron's request, no service will be scheduled. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. Memorials in his honor may be made to: The Coalition for People In Need, your local animal shelter, or Donor's Choice.