MATTOON — Ronnie L. Kemper Sr., 66, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 1:49 PM, Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in the Harmony Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and masks will be required while attending services.
Ronnie was born April 7, 1954 the son of Leo D. and Edna (Pugh) Kemper. He worked for Mattoon Coca-Cola for 20 plus years. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. Spending time with family and friends. Especially his children, grand-and great-grandchildren. Ronnie had a huge heart of gold with a great, but very unusual sense of humor. He was always sure to make those around him laugh. From his corny jokes, playing jokes, or pulling pranks on family and friends. We all learned to love and enjoy his sense of humor. It is what made him very unique; and definitely one of a kind.
Once you met him; you would never forget him. Ronnie is survived by his four sons: Ronnie Jr. (Viola) Kemper, Joshua (Shauna) Kemper, Rick (Jessi) Kemper, and Stevie Kemper (Chantel Miller); daughter, Mary Kemper (Holden Alvey); special friend, Anita "Punky" Kemper; three brothers: Danny (Tina) Kemper, Leo (Jan) Kemper, and Jim (Jackie) Kemper; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews that he loved very dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Edna; two brothers (Twin), Johnny and Leo Carl; four sisters, Brenda, Kathy "Diane", Rosie and Rita; and a daughter, Sammie Stine.
