MATTOON — Ronnie Max Ferguson, 67, of Mattoon, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Sweeney officiating. Casual attire would be appreciated. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, rural Ashmore. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials: National Kidney Foundation.
Ronnie was born December 10, 1953 in Charleston, son of Harry Dean and Frances Kathleen (Green) Ferguson. He is survived by his siblings: Patti (Chuck) Hardeman of Macon, Marilyn Ferguson of Charleston, Michael (Nancy) Ferguson of Paris, and David Ferguson of Leroy, NY. His special care giver: Becky Hancock; as well as several nieces and nephews, and one great-nephew also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents.
