June 13, 1927 - Nov. 26, 2022

GIFFORD — Rosa B. Lane, age 95, of Gifford, formerly of Rantoul, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Country Health Care and Rehab in Gifford.

She was born on June 13, 1927, in Hartford, IL, the daughter of George and Alice (Dwyer) Veach. Rosa married Earl Robert Lane on May 1, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1986.

She is survived by one son, Bruce (Mary) Lane of Cary, IL; one daughter, Diana (Daniel) Grunloh of Loda; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Ann Veach of Maroa; two grandchildren: Robert Allen Lane of Brooklyn, NY, and Carrie Scott of Springfield, MO; one great-grandchild, Morgen Scott of Newnan, GA; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Al Veach, George Veach, and Jerry Veach; and one sister, Ilah Clark.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home in Paxton. Burial will take place on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.

