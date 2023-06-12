ARCOLA — Rosalie Ann Edwards, 82 of Arcola, IL, passed away at 3:15 AM on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the funeral home. Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Arcola Lions Club.
To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
