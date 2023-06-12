ARCOLA — Rosalie Ann Edwards, 82 of Arcola, IL, passed away at 3:15 AM on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the funeral home. Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery.