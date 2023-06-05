Dec. 1, 1954 - May 29, 2023

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana — Rosanne Myers, 68, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on May 29, 2023.

Rosanne was born on December 1, 1954, in Strasburg, IL, to the late Donald and Marilyn Doeding. She was a graduate of Stewardson-Strasburg High School and retired from the United States Census Bureau as a Senior Census Analyst in 2016.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry G. Myers; parents, Donald and Marilyn Doeding; and her sister, Barbara Doeding.

She is survived by her children: Matt Myers and wife, Lauren, of Fort Branch, IN, Kaitlin Enneking and husband, Jeff, of Westfield, IN; along with her beloved grandchildren: Chase and Cameron Myers, Elliott, Miles and Eli Enneking; and siblings: Zachary Doeding, Karen Warnke, Rachel Sirmon and Debbie Matthew.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home for family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to Dress For Success Louisville, 913 E. Main Street, Louisville, KY, 40206 (https:////louisville.dressforsuccess.org//get-involved//donate//).