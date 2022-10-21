Rose Ellen Hickman

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday October 25, 2022, in the St. Mary Of The Assumption Church in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM. Rosary Monday, October 24, 2022, in the St. Mary Of The Assumption Church in Neoga, IL. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL.