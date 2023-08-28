Aug. 3, 1946 - Aug. 25, 2023
MATTOON — Rosemary Pearl Throm, age 77, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at her residence.
Graveside Memorial Services honoring her life will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Rosemary was born on August 3, 1946 in Mt. Vernon, OH, the daughter of Elbin J. Rutherford and Mary (Riffle) Rutherford. She married Fred Throm on March 14, 1974.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Throm; children: Pam (Ken) Chambers, Georganna (Robert) Throm, and Kristen (Angela) Throm; grandchildren: Justin (Rose) Armes, Nicholas Jones, Zachary Jones, Tyler Chambers, and Arek Chambers; and great-grandchildren: Leah Armes, Harper Armes, and Virginia Armes.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Elbin and Mary Rutherford; and brothers: Everett and John Rutherford.
Rosemary was a retired Owner of Mattoon Motor Shop. She was an avid reader. Rosemary was a supportive military spouse, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother of her five grandsons and three great-granddaughters. She loved taking care of her home, her yard, and her family. Rosemary will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be given to Camp New Hope or St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
