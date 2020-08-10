× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON - Roy C. Monson, age 75 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 7:37 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL with his loving wife by his side.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August, 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th St. Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Dennis Strawn will officiate. A committal service will follow at Branch Side Cemetery, Gays, IL. Military rites will be conducted by the VFW Post 4325 of Mattoon, IL. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Roy was born on July 22, 1945 in Mattoon, IL to the late Donald Webster and Frieda Juanita (Shirey) Monson. He married Malinda K. Binnion on August 11, 1968. She preceded him in death in 1996. He later married Emma J. Purvis on June 1, 1985 at Bo Wood, in Sullivan, IL. She survives. Roy is also survived by two children; Kirk D. Monson of Springfield, IL, and Dana N. Olalde of Radcliff, KY; one sister Virginia S. Abbott of Decatur, IL; four grandchildren, Kirk D Monson Jr. of Riverton, IL, Jacob A Monson of Springfield, IL, Ardan M. and Cody A. Olalde of Radcliff, KY; and one great-grandchild, Hunter L. Monson of Riverton, IL.