Roy E. Walk
Roy E. Walk

Roy E. Walk

MATTOON — Roy E. Walk, 86, passed away at 7:05 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Neoga, Illinois or the Sarah Bush Lincoln Cardiology Department in Mattoon, Illinois.

Due to the Covid - 19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, Illinois.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family. For full obituary or to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

