CHARLESTON — Roy J. Hinds Jr., 91, of rural Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully with family by his side at 2:37 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Home Church, 2350 Madison AVE in Charleston, IL. Graveside funeral services with military rights conducted by the Arcola and Oakland VWFs and American Legions will be held at 4:00 PM in the Embarrass Cemetery in rural Redmon, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Roy was born on January 25, 1931, in Paris, IL. He was a son of Roy J. Hinds, Sr. and Thelma (Nebergall) Hinds. He married Patricia L. Jones on April 25, 1953, in Paris, IL.

Roy was baptized at the Paris Christian Church. He was a member of the Walnut Grove Christian Church in Rural Arcola, IL.

Roy was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. He came home from the war and started farming with his wife Pat on his family farm in Paris, IL. They moved to the Charleston area in 1961, where they raised their two sons and grew deep roots. He was loyal and proud of his country, always flying Old Glory at the farm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69-years, Pat, of The Villas of Hollybrook in Charleston, IL; two sons: Terry (Robin) Hinds of Champaign, IL, and Gary (Vicky) Hinds of Charleston, IL; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his sister, Norma (John) Yurchis of Punta Gorda, FL; a niece, Cheryl (Joe) Lieblang; and a nephew John Yurchis.