HINDSBORO — Ruby Ferne (Woodworth) Smith, age 102, of Hindsboro, IL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Charleston, IL.

Ruby was born July 25, 1919, in Litchfield, IL, to Charles Earl and Nellie Mae (Gray) Woodworth. She married Charles Edward Smith on April 9, 1939; he preceded her in death in 1992.

She is survived by six children: Robert Lee (Linda) Smith of Springfield, IL, William Edward (Marilyn) Smith of Hindsboro, IL, Bradford (Maryanna) Smith of Hindsboro, IL, Bruce Earl (Eleanor) Smith of Little Rock, AR, Bonnie Hibschman of Little Rock, AR, and Charles Brian Smith of Mt. Ida, AR; a son-in-law: Bill Browning of Bonita Springs, FL; twenty-one grandchildren, fifty-three great-grandchildren, and thirty great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter: Betty Jo Browning; a sister: Ella Mae Woodworth; one granddaughter, and two great-granddaughters.

Ruby was a member of the Oakland Christian Church. She enjoyed playing cards at the Oakland Senior Center, volunteering at the Oakland Memorial Library, and collecting teddy bears.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Krabel Funeral Home in Oakland, IL. Funeral services will be held following the visitation, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Oakland Senior Center or the Oakland Memorial Library. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.