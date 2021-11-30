 Skip to main content
Ruby Joan (Jo) Simpson

Ruby Joan (Jo) Simpson

CHARLESTON — Ruby Joan (Jo) Simpson, 91, of Charleston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 29, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to service time. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery.

Joan was born August 16, 1930, to Martin and Ruby (Bailey) Blue. She married Bob Simpson on January 28, 1950, and he preceded her on December 23, 1987. They raised two loving sons: Greg Simpson (deceased) and Doug (Linda) Simpson.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Ruby's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family.

