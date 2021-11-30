CHARLESTON — Ruby Joan (Jo) Simpson, 91, of Charleston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 29, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to service time. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery.