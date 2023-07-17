July 13, 2023 — June 18, 1922
Ruby June (Helton) Morris, born on June 18, 1922, peacefully passed away on July 13, 2023, at the age of 101.
A Memorial Service to celebrate June’s life will be held at 11:00 AM, July 18, 2023, in the Swengel—O’Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in June’s memory to Heartland Senior Living Activity Fund.
May she rest in eternal peace, knowing the impact she had on the lives of those who loved her.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
