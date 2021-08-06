MATTOON - Russell Leon Camfield, 84, of Mattoon, IL, entered into his eternal life on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 in the First Christian Church, 1600 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL with Rev. Richard Eident, Rev. Steve Morgan and Rev. Robert Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with Masonic rites at 3:30 p.m.., on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in the church. Burial will be in Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. Memorials honoring Russell may be given to Mattoon Community Food Center or Mattoon Salvation Army. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL.

Russell was born on September 4, 1936 in Lakewood, IL, the son of Rue Leon and Bernadine Elizabeth (Summers) Camfield. He married Joyce Young on February 14, 1956 in Mattoon, IL and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.

He is survived by three of his children, Jacque Herring of Neoga, IL, Russell "Bub" Camfield, Jr. and wife Barbara of Hilliard, Ohio and Dennis Camfield and wife Cheryl of Mattoon, IL. He enjoyed spending time with his nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and his canine, Sam.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; daughter, Carla Mefford; sister, Selma Hamilton; and brother, Lyle Camfield.

He graduated from Mattoon High School in the Class of 1954. Russell was a meat cutter for 28 years at Eisner's in Mattoon, IL and retired from Arcola IGA as meat manager after 13 years.

Russell was very active in his community and at home, he will always be remembered as a giving and caring Fatherly man.

He enjoyed playing and coaching baseball for many years and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. He was one of the original players on the traveling Old Timers Baseball League. He was an avid morel mushroom hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. Russell was a Scout Leader of the Webelo Scouts. He was an active member of the First Christian Church and served as a Deacon and Elder for several years. Russell delivered many mobile meals and volunteered at Mattoon Community Food Center. He was a tutor for the Lake Land College Adult Literacy Program. He was honored with the City of Mattoon Volunteer of the Year Award for all his service to the community.

Russell was a member of the Masonry, Mattoon High and Low 12 Club, Odd Fellow Lodge, past master of Wabash Masonic Lodge #179, and a 32nd degree Mason belonging to the Valley of Danville Scottish Rite.

