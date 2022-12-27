ETNA — Ruth A. Cole, 91, of Etna, IL, passed away at 5:36 PM Saturday December 24, 2022, in her residence.
Memorials in Ruth's memory are suggested to the Etna United Methodist Church, St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Children's Hospital or the donor's choice.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time also in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Zion Hill Cemetery in Paradise Twp., IL.
