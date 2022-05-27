Feb. 14, 1938 - May 25, 2022

WINDSOR — Ruth "Grandma Ruth" Ann Sanders, 84, of Windsor, IL, passed away at 12:11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital in Effingham, IL.

Ruth Ann was born on February 14, 1938, in Toledo, the daughter of George and Weltha (Wallisa) Sullender. Ruth Ann and Elmer J. Sanders were united in holy matrimony, in Mattoon, on December 8, 1957, and were blessed with 63-years of marriage before his passing on December 8, 2020.

She worked at the Oliver Corporation in Shelbyville and later after her children were grown, she went to work as an evening custodian at the Windsor Elementary School. Ruth Ann was a member of the Ash Grove Christian Church. She volunteered for many years at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, enjoyed helping in her daughter's daycare, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan but above all she treasured time with her loved ones.

Surviving are her daughter, Connie (Jeff) King of Windsor; son, John (Patty) Sanders of Windsor; four grandchildren: Cory (Michelle) King of Cooks Mills, Kendra (Josh) Fabian of Windsor, Tia (Raymond Horn) King of Springfield and Karissa Sanders of Windsor; four great-grandchildren: Benjamin Figgins, Owen Figgins, Jordan Fabian and Elle King; and sister, Eva Sullender of Neoga.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Sanders; brother, James Sullender and sister, Catherine Price.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor with Pastor Jim Dona and Pastor Patrick Powers officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Windsor Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her name to Ash Grove Christian Church or Heartland Senior Living and mailed to 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL, 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Ruth Ann's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.