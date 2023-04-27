June 10, 1934 - April 25, 2023

MATTOON — Ruth Ann Scott, age 88 of Mattoon, IL, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Pastor Kevin Wolfe will officiate. A committal service will follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Ruth was born on June 10, 1934, in Arthur, IL, to the late Wesley O. and Ada M. (Ryder) Ford. She is survived by four children: Steven R. Scott and wife Deana, Mark A. Scott and wife Shelly, Cindy K. Reeley, Darrell L. Scott and partner Loran, all of Mattoon, IL; twelve grandchildren; twenty-four grandchildren; brother, Arthur E. Ford of Oxford, WI; and sister, Nancy L. Ford of Decatur, IL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Scott, who passed on July 5, 2007; three brothers, three sisters, and five grandchildren.

Ruth was an active member of Broadway Christian Church of Mattoon. She participated and volunteered with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Ruth was a welcoming face to many parishioners as greeter and proudly served as head usher for multiple years.

Always one to keep busy, Ruth worked as temperate for numerous businesses over the years. She was the Secretary for Lo-Hi Bowling League for over twenty-six years and President of Mattoon Bowling Association for twelve years. Ruth was a fan of reading mystery and romance novels, playing cards, and doing puzzle books.

Above all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved her family immensely and often boasted about all their accomplishments. She will be remembered for the love she had for family.

