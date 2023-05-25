Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aug. 28, 1935 - May 25, 2023

MATTOON — Ruth Elaine Crowder, age 87, of Mattoon, IL, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Odd-Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30,2023, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL; Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938 is in charge of services.

Ruth was born on August 28, 1935, in New Albany, IN, to the late George A. and Bertha M. (Wright) Barbour. She married James R. Crowder in 1955, in Charleston, IL; he preceded her in death on October 25, 2002.

She is survived by two daughters, Sallie M. Sienza and husband Michael of Elgin, IL, Polly L. Quick and husband David of Mattoon, IL; five grandchildren: Christopher J. Sienza and wife Meghan of Littleton, CO, Nicholas R. Sienza of Elgin, IL, Clayton L. Quick and wife Kayla of Mattoon, IL, Lindsay A. Quick of Champaign, IL, Jennifer M. Lowry and husband Mike of Benbrook, TX; five great-grandchildren: Jurnee and Trenton Hradek, Heath and River Lowry, and Cohen Quick. She is preceded in death by her son, Joel R. Crowder; infant daughter, Amy S. Crowder; two brothers: George JR., and Robert Barbour; two sisters: Evelyn Romans, and Louise Barbour.

Ruth was a member of The First Christian Church of Mattoon, IL. She was a longtime librarian at Washington Elementary School for Mattoon Community School District #2. Ruth valued her time at the school and happily contributed to various programs during the school year, such as serving lunch to the children, being an attending room mother, and participating in the Parent Teacher Association. Ruth also devoted her time to American Red Cross, an organization dear to her heart. She loved reading, going to her monthly Bingo groups, and rooting for the Chicago Cubs.

A Navy wife, Ruth and Jim attended reunions across the country, reconnecting with friends from the USS Ashtabula. Those were fondly cherished times filled with fellowship and conversation.

Ruth formed special relationships with each grandchild, and they will fondly remember all the memories made with grandma. She will be greatly missed.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.