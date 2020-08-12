× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Ruth Eva (Provine) Isenogle, age 83, of Pontiac, IL (formerly of Mattoon, IL) passed away at 10:45 PM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth was born on January 23, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant, MI to the late John Harrison and Elda Harriet (Gifford) Provine. She married Richard L. Isenogle on August 20, 1961 in Sumner, IL. He preceded her in death May 18, 1995. She is survived by one daughter, Sara “Maggie” Taylor and husband Terry of Pontiac, IL; one son, John Isenogle and wife Elizabeth of Marthasville, MO; two sisters, MaryAnn Cade, Martha Provine; one sister-in-law, Cam Provine; one grandchild, Franklin Greenman; and her beloved dog, Briton. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Provine and Charles Provine.