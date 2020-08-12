MATTOON — Ruth Eva (Provine) Isenogle, age 83, of Pontiac, IL (formerly of Mattoon, IL) passed away at 10:45 PM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth was born on January 23, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant, MI to the late John Harrison and Elda Harriet (Gifford) Provine. She married Richard L. Isenogle on August 20, 1961 in Sumner, IL. He preceded her in death May 18, 1995. She is survived by one daughter, Sara “Maggie” Taylor and husband Terry of Pontiac, IL; one son, John Isenogle and wife Elizabeth of Marthasville, MO; two sisters, MaryAnn Cade, Martha Provine; one sister-in-law, Cam Provine; one grandchild, Franklin Greenman; and her beloved dog, Briton. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Provine and Charles Provine.
Ruth was a faithful and devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Mattoon, IL. She graduated from Sumner High School in Sumner, IL and later began a career as a telephone operator at Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company in Mattoon, IL where she retired. Ruth held many active memberships throughout her life that include: Quilting Club in Mattoon, IL; Coles County Genealogical Society, Charleston, IL; National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Pontiac Chapter, Pontiac, IL; Hooked Together Crochet Group, Pontiac, IL; Women's Reading Club of Mattoon, IL; and Boy Scout Troop 57 Committee Member.
An ambitious woman with many interests, Ruth was an avid reader of European history. Her inquisitive nature and thirst for knowledge drove her to research the Isenogle family lineage dating back to the 1700's. It also contributed to her extensive research of Abraham Lincoln. Ruth had an admiration for Abraham Lincoln. She selflessly volunteered at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, Lerna, IL for many years allowing her the opportunity to share her knowledge with all who would lend a listening ear.
Ruth was an exceptional seamstress. She enjoyed water coloring, sketching, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. She loved traveling and took numerous trips to Europe with friends during her retirement years.
Ruth was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She created many special memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial gift to Lincoln Log Cabin State Historical Site, Lerna, IL or OSF Hospice-Eastern Region, Normal, IL.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.
