Feb. 23, 1924 - Aug. 16, 2023

MORRIS — Ruth "Gennell" Hankins, age 99, born Feb. 23, 1924, passed into the arms of her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ on August 16, 2023 with her daughter at her side.

Born prematurely at 3 1/2 lbs., in her home in Williamson County, Southern IL to James Henry Dallas, Jr. and Eva Grace Dallas.

She grew up on a farm, attended Crab Orchard High School and voted Homecoming Queen. She attended one year of college at Asbury University in Kentucky.

She met and married her husband, LeRoy at the beginning of World War II and was a war bride. They met at a church revival where she played the accordion and LeRoy played the guitar.

She was a Coal Miner's daughter and lived during the depression in a house with no electricity, nor running water, and having to use an outhouse. Her mother died when Gennell was only nine years old.

She reminisced about riding in the jump seat of a model T, and classmates riding horses to school. Farm animals were used for survival. Once a year the meat was distributed to neighbors with the owner of the animal getting a bit more. When that ran out, they would exist on home grown potatoes. Her father would hunt quail for additional food and she envied her friends who brought Bologna sandwich to school.

She lived a Godly life raising her children in the Methodist Church in Mattoon, where she was an Office Manager for numerous years, she was a devoted prayer warrior and was a help to many people who confided in her. People who knew her loved her dry sense of humor and she could be the life of a party, putting everyone in stitches. She will be missed by family and friends for a long time.

She is survived by her daughters: Julie F. Smith and Libby Fugate; a granddaughter, Jennifer (Mike) Perry; grandson, Brandt (Missy) Smith; seven great-grandchildren: Alexa Shaw, Ashley Shaw, Elizabeth Shaw, Samuel Shaw, Jessica Scott, Sophie Smith and Josef Smith; and one great-great-grandson, Jace Cailey; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were, her husband, LeRoy, her parents, one sister, her son-in-law, Bruce Smith, a son, Phillip Hankins, a daughter, Lisa Hankins and nephews.

Plans for a memorial service has not been made yet but will be announced at a later date.

Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements.

