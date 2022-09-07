Dec. 17, 1936 - Sept. 5, 2022

CHARLESTON — Ruth L. Weaver, 85, of Charleston, IL, went to her heavenly home on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL, with Pastor Rick Spangler presiding. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral chapel. Memorials in her honor may be made to the GT Church and left at the visitation/service or mailed to GT Church, 500 South 27th Street, Decatur, IL, 62521, or Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Ruth was born on December 17, 1936, in Mattoon, Illinois the daughter of James Alfred and Bessie Hazel (Highland) White. She married Max Dale Weaver on July 18, 1959, in Charleston, IL, and he survives.

Ruth is survived by her son, Keith Weaver (Angelique Billups) of Mattoon, IL; daughter, Sonya (Terry) Castle of Decatur, IL; granddaughter, Valerie (Blake) Pampe of Parkersburg, IL; and great-grandchildren: Barrett Pampe and Dallas Pampe. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Calvin White and Jim White; and sisters, Elizabeth White and Patty Homann.

Ruth worked at Farm Credit Services in Charleston, IL, and with her hard work ethic she retired after 30 years in 2001. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dorans, IL, and most recently attended GT Church in Decatur, IL. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and family. Ruth will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

