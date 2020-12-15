WINDSOR — Ruth Lane, 91, of Windsor, IL, formerly of Neoga, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Coles County, IL.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday December 17, 2020 at the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Thursday December 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, IL.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.
