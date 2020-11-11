GREENUP — Ruth Lucille "Lucy" Owen, 92 formerly of Greenup, IL passed away on November 10, 2020 at Mattoon Rehab and Health Care.

Memorial graveside services will be at Jack Oak Cemetery on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL is assisting the family.

Lucy was born in Paris, IL on September 20, 1928 to Ralph and Ruby (Short) Edwards. She married Marlon "Hop" Owen on April 6, 1946 and he preceded her in 1999. Surviving are her sons: Larry Owen of Greenup, Ron (Teresa) Owen of Toledo; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Owen of Mattoon; grandkids: Shasta (Matt) Jones of Charleston, Tyler (Bianna) Owen of Mattoon, James Owen of Mattoon and Lonny Owen of Michigan; great-grandkids: Brandon and Finley Jones and Alaina and Malia Owen. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Juanita Gordon; brother, Kenneth Edwards; son, Richard Owen; and great-granddaughter, Riley Jones.

Lucy worked at the Salad Bowl and the Dutch Pan Restaurants in Greenup for many years. She also worked at Meis in the Mattoon Mall until she retired at the age of 72.

Memorials in Lucy's honor may be made to Mitochondrial Disease Education (in which her great-granddaughter Riley Jones passed away of) www.UMDF.org. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.