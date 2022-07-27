Jan. 2, 1924 - July 24, 2022

MATTOON — Ruth Overmyer, age 98, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 3:41 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Arthur Home.

Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of her life will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 31st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938, with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church.

Ruth was born January 2, 1924, in Carryall Township in Paulding County, OH, the daughter of Leo J. and Laura (Kleiss) Tempel. She married her sweetheart, Lloyd R. Overmyer, on November 28, 1943. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2008. She was also preceded in death by one son, Marine Lance Corporal Robert J. Overmyer, who was killed in Vietnam on July 4, 1967; two brothers: Joe Tempel and Ralph Tempel; a sister, Eileen Buyno; a daughter-in-law, Sally Overmyer; and a granddaughter, Abby Overmyer.

Survivors include five sons and two daughters: Donald L. Overmyer of Albuquerque, NM; Dennis (Nancy) Overmyer of Mattoon, IL; Mark L. Overmyer of Mattoon, IL; Thomas L. (Rhonda) Overmyer of Mahomet, IL; and Richard D. (Lori) Overmyer of Chatham, IL; Beverly A. (Randy) Moyers of Sammamish, WA; Brenda S. (Earl) Wilfong of Springfield, IL; twenty-six grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Shirley (Raymond) Morris of Tuscola, IL; and numerous generations of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Overmyer was formerly employed at the General Electric Lamp Plant for thirty years. She was a faithful and devout member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon. She was also a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Grove City, FL, and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. Ruth and Lloyd especially enjoyed their time living in Florida. They loved the beach and going for walks. Ruth enjoyed going to the movies, gardening, bowling, and collecting bells from all their travels.

Mrs. Overmyer loved her family. She was a devoted wife, beloved mother to her eight children, and proud grandmother to her many grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life and brought her so much joy.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Immaculate Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.