Ruth Straith

Ruth was born August 29, 1951 at Cook County, IL, daughter of Paul E. and Helen C. Straith. She is survived by her son, Alec Straith-Rain and husband Vidal; siblings: Beth Carbonara and husband Tom,; Rena Ward; Edward C. Straith and April; Donald R. Straith and wife Cindy; Rita Harper and husband Christopher; and Ann Pearcy. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank J. Straith; and brother-in-law, David Pearcy.

Ruth retired from the Charleston Carnegie Public Library, after serving the Charleston community for more than thirty years as a Librarian and Manager. Within those thirty years, she provided numerous children's programs and theater for the children and families of Coles County. She was extremely dedicated to her patrons. Ruth was involved in Community Theater, loved to garden, sewed and crocheted, enjoyed movies, and was an avid reader. She was very generous with her time and love with everyone she knew.