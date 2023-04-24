Ruth was born September 16, 1925 in Coles County, IL, daughter of Claude Edward and Lillie Evelyn (Sinclair) Shawver. She married George Otto Warren, December 30, 1947. He passed away October 3, 1998.

She is survived by their three children: Kathryn Warren, Raymond Warren, and Timothy Warren; four grandchildren: David Roberts, Rachel Scherrmann, Noel Bell, and Sara Warren; and four great-grandchildren: Samantha Schermann, Calvin Roberts, Mason Bell, and Jackson Bell. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Donald Shawver, and two sisters: Linda Gutting and Jean Grant.