MONTROSE — Ruthie A. Grissom, 91, of Montrose, passed away at 7:22 p.m. Sunday October 10, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 14, at the Mullen Baptist Church in rural Montrose, with burial following at the Mullen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday morning at the Mullen Church. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL, is assisting the family.

Ruthie was born on January 5, 1930, in Cumberland County, the daughter of Issac Newton and Cathern (Walker) Kingery. She married Dean C. Grissom, in Dieterich on January 9, 1954.

Ruthie worked at General Electric in Mattoon for over 20 years, and had many stories of her time spent making light bulbs. She never knew a stranger, and was a familiar face at Martins IGA, where she worked doing demos in the store for nearly 30 years. Ruthie and Dean also took care of many families, providing in home care throughout the Effingham area. Ruthie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; always enjoying visiting with family and friends, where stories and laughter took center stage.

Ruthie is survived by her husband Dean of Montrose; her loving daughter Cindy (Mary Hartke) of Mattoon; grandchildren: Kimberly (Romeo) Youssef of Oak Forest, and Cory Meier (Jeanne Ullrich) of Funkhouser; and seven great-grandchildren: Jordan, Sofya, Sarah and Susanna and William, Samuel and Savannah; son-in-law Dale Donsbach of Effingham; brother and sister-in-laws Curt Grissom of Mattoon and Marsha Grissom of Sanford, FL. Ruthie also loved spending time with her cherished nieces and nephews.

Ruthie was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Kathy Donsbach; and siblings: Deloris Flach, Elmer (Gladys) Yocum, Claude Yocum, Leona "Babe" Yocum and Newton "Buss" (Reba) Kingery. Brother and Sister in laws: Reginald Flach, Warren and Ruth Croy, Hazel and Lonnie Elliott, Don and Ellen Clark, Dale Grissom and Richard (Dick) Grissom; and her special niece Karlene Frese.

Memorials can be made to the Mullen Baptist Church.