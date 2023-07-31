INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Ryan Christopher Schrock, 49, Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Arthur, IL, passed away on July 25, 2023 surrounded by his family at his sister's residence in Indiana.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 E. Park St., Arthur, IL. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Pastor Chad Yoder and Pastor Dave Woodrow will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting Ryan's family with arrangements.