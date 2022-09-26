April 4, 1939 - Sept. 22, 2022
MATTOON — S. Joann Welch, age 83, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 6:46 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
No services are scheduled at this time. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Joann was born on April 4, 1939 in Union Center, IL, daughter of Delmar Terrell and Elnora (Reed) Terrell. She married Larry Welch on February 6, 1971.
Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Welch of Mattoon, IL; daughter, Brenda Welch and husband Aaron Lewis of Charleston, IL; granddaughter, Frances Welch of Brooklyn, NY; and brother, Doyle Terrell of Charleston, IL.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents.
Joann was a dedicated teacher in the Mattoon School District for 30 years. She loved to travel the world, especially to places like Europe and Ireland. Joann also enjoyed shopping with her granddaughter.
She was an avid sports fan and racing fan; her favorites being, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs, March Madness basketball, car racing, and motorcycle racing. She will be greatly missed.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
