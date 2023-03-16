Sept. 3, 1940 - March 15, 2023

MATTOON — Sabra Jo (Temples) Culp, age 82, of Mattoon, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Sabra was born on September 3, 1940, in Oakland, the daughter of John and Goldeen (Woodall) Temples. She married Roy Culp on June 21, 1959. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2013.

Survivors include her daughter, Carla (Bo) Seaman; son, Greg (Jackie) Culp; grandchildren: Clint (Gretchen) Body, Brittany Ethington, Breanna (Harley) LeBeau, Taylor (Blake) Furry, Shelby Seaman, Kory (Layney) Culp and Allie Seaman; ten great-grandchildren; brother, John Temples; sister-in-law, Betty (Bob) Trueblood; and brother-in-law, Bill (Karla) Culp.

In addition to her husband, Sabra was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia Ethington; and granddaughter, Gabrielle Seaman.

Sabra earned her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education. She had a passion for teaching and was a mentor to both teachers and students over the years. Sabra taught many grade levels, but middle school was her favorite. She received many accolades from her peers in education. Sabra was a member of the United Methodist Church of Mattoon. She volunteered for the United Way, Sarah Bush Lincoln Foundation Women Connected and the Sarah Bush Guild. Sabra was an avid traveler and had visited 48 states. She was partial to the states with warmth and a beach, she loved the sunshine. Sabra enjoyed reading, knitting and gardening. Despite her pain, she never complained. Most of all, Sabra loved her family and especially treasured her grandchildren. They loved the fact that she was so funny, and didn't even know it. Sabra will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to the entire staff at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home. They genuinely embraced Sabra as a part of their family, they loved her and she loved them. They were there for her when the family couldn't be during the COVID lockdown. Their care and compassion is something the family will never forget and forever carry in their hearts.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to benefit the Hospice House or the Guild Scholarship Program.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.