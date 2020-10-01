Samuel 'Sam' Lee Cline

A memorial service in his honor will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. The visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Sam was born on June 14, 1959 in Charleston, IL the son of the late Charles H. and Shirley J. (Melton) Cline. He was married to Sherri Taylor and later married Cheryl L. Coleman-Ashe on June 18, 1988 in Mattoon, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Cline of Lerna, IL; four children: Tiffany Farris and husband Robert of Greenup, IL; Jason Ashe of Gays, IL; Brian Ashe and wife Lori of Mattoon, IL; Melissa Ashe of Mattoon, IL; twelve grandchildren: Nathaniel Farris, Paige Shirair-Lawhorn, Nate Ashe, Justine Christensen and husband Cory, Josh Johnston, Abbey Barrett and husband Korbin, Dillon Ashe, Mason Sims, Nicholas Ashe, Makira Coleman, Ariana Coleman; two great-grandchildren: Abel and Dax Christensen; two brothers, Charles W. Cline (Annette) of Altamont, IL, Joseph A. Cline (Lora Lund) of Neoga, IL; three sisters: Tina Monroe (Larry) of Mattoon, IL, Susan Newburn (Dave) of St. Elmo, IL, Julie Fuesting (Phillip) of Effingham, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.