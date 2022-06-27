 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra June Dolan

ARTHUR — Sandra June Dolan, 83 of Arthur, IL passed away at 8:36 P.M. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Vine Street Christian Church, in Arthur, IL. Pastor Bob Silvanik will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Vine Street Christian Church.

