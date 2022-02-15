CHARLESTON — Sandra K. Johnson, 83, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Westfield, IL, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Odd Fellows Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

Private family services will be held. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Westfield Baptist Church and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Sandra was born July 4, 1938, in Westfield, IL, the daughter of Loren and Elizabeth (Snyder) Lang. She married her high school sweetheart Maurice Johnson on September 6, 1959, and he preceded her on April 22, 2017.

She is survived by her sons: Terry (Jana) Johnson and Brett (Jennifer) Johnson; seven grandchildren: Brittany (Will) Aitken, Savannah Johnson, Blake (Whitney) Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Luz Johnson, Sofia Johnson, and Jose Johnson; six great-grandchildren: Lola Johnson, Vera Aitken, Ava Johnson, Ella Johnson, Evie Johnson, and Greyson Pollard.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Sandra worked as a legal secretary at a law firm for 30-plus-years. She was an active member in the Westfield Baptist Church and was an organist there for 60-plus years. Sandra's love for family was evident especially when her grandkids and great-grandkids were present. They were the love of her life. They called her Gram and will forever have a special place in their heart for all those special moments spent with her.

