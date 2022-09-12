Sandra K. Powell

July 29, 1943 - Sept. 11, 2022

TRILLA — On September 11, 2022, the world lost a special lady. Sandra Kay Powell, age 79, of Trilla passed away at 11:56 a.m. at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Per Sandra's request, no services are planned. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Sandy was born on July 29, 1943 in Mattoon, IL. She was raised in the loving home of her mother and stepfather, Edward H. and Jean M. Lexsa. She married the man of her dreams, Roy Dwight Powell, on July 14, 1962. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2021.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law (whom she considered her son), Jodi and Steve Ritter; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Jackson and Caitlin Ritter; many special friends and family including: Peggy (David) Reynolds, Diana (Martin) Strole, Allen (Sandy) Smith (her best friend), Duane Smith, Connie Cushman and Dawn Fonner.

In addition to her husband, Sandy was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey in 2016 and her parents.

Sandy was a member of the East Side Church of the Nazarene in Mattoon. She enjoyed her church family and was blessed with many lasting friendships with some amazing ladies. Her family was her lifelong focus, especially her grandson.

Sandy was a wonderful cook, brilliant at crafts and floral arrangements, and a fierce competitor when it came to playing games. Sandy will be missed by all those who were lucky enough to know her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the family to be shared with charities that were important to her. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.