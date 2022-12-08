 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandra Kay Franklin

Sandra Kay Franklin

CHARLESTON — Sandra Kay Franklin, 60, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Charleston Rehabilitation and Care Center.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Home Church, 2350 Madison, Charleston. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the church.

Purple was her favorite color. Please help us honor her by wearing purple to her visitation and service.

Memorials may be made to her family.

Arrangements by Harper-Swickard.

The complete obituary may be viewed at hsckfh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News