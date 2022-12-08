CHARLESTON — Sandra Kay Franklin, 60, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Charleston Rehabilitation and Care Center.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Home Church, 2350 Madison, Charleston. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the church.

Purple was her favorite color. Please help us honor her by wearing purple to her visitation and service.

Memorials may be made to her family.

Arrangements by Harper-Swickard.

