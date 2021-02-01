CHARLESTON — Sandra Kay Hildebrand, 76, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her home.
Her graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2020 at Hurricane Cemetery, rural Charleston. There will be no visitation. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. Sandra was born June 29, 1944 in Mattoon, daughter of Max E. and Ruth A. (Weaver) Haddock. She is survived by her children: Jeffrey Hildebrand, Brian Hildebrand, and Lori Hildebrand, all of Charleston; grandchildren: Bradley Hildebrand and Christopher Hildebrand; great-grandchildren: Bella Hildebrand and Zaiden Hildebrand; her step-mother: Betty McComas of Charleston; step-brothers: Mike Murphy of Oakland and Bob Murphy of Charleston; and one step-sister: Connie Myers of Charleston. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sandra retired from General Electric and had been a member of the Mattoon Eagles Club.
