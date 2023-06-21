May 22, 1943 - June 19, 2023

BRASHEAR, Missouri — Sandra Lee Sidenstricker, age 80, of Brashear, MO, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Dickinson officiating. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home.

Sandra was born on May 22, 1943 in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Glen Bowen and Alma June (Authenrieth) Bowen. She married Billy Lee Sidenstricker. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2003.

Survivors include her children: Laurie (Greg) Love of Laplata, MO, Billie (Rick) Hernandez of Casey, IL, and Robin Sidenstricker of Brashear, MO; grandchildren: Kathy Fuller of Laplata, MO, Chase Sidenstricker of Brashear, MO, Rebecca Rockwood of London, England, Jessica (Ronnie) Silverman of Hazeldell, IL, Ashley (Patrick) Henry of Mattoon, IL, and Jacklyn Sidenstricker of Brashear, MO; great-grandchildren: Braeden Fuller of Laplata, MO, Xander Fuller of Laplata, MO, Landon Strong of Hazeldell, IL, Adalynn Strong of Hazeldell, IL, William Henry of Mattoon, IL, Wren Henry of Mattoon, IL, and Theodore Henry of Mattoon, IL; and her sibling, Barbara (Alvie) Dobbs of Sullivan, IL.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Sandra was a beloved farm wife and homemaker. She enjoyed antique tractor-pulling, gardening, writing, and card playing. Sandra will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Janesville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.